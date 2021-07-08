Roblox Corporation Earns IBD Rating Upgrade As IPO Attempts Rebound

KLA Tencor (NASDAQ: KLAC), a company that sells manufacturing tools and yield management systems for the semiconductor industry, has seen its stock decline by roughly -5.5% over the last week (five trading days), compared to the S&P 500 which was down by about -1% over the same period. Although there hasn’t been too much news specific to the company, semiconductor equipment stocks, in general, have seen a slight sell-off, with Applied Materials down by about 6% and LAM Research stock falling by about 5% over the last week. The declines likely come as TSMC, the largest semiconductor contract manufacturer, expects the automotive chip shortage to ease this quarter noting that it would increase the output of semiconductors that go into vehicles by almost 60% versus last year and by roughly 30% from pre-pandemic levels.