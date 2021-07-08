Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Roblox Corporation Earns IBD Rating Upgrade As IPO Attempts Rebound

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, GLENN LARKIN
Investor's Business Daily
 14 days ago

On Thursday, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) got a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 70 to 73. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's proprietary rating identifies market leadership with a 1 (worst) to 99...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Ibd#Roblox Corporation#Rblx#Ibd#Rs Rating#Atvi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Roblox
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksBenzinga

Nvidia, GameStop, AMC — Stocks WallStreetBets Is Talking About Today

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) continues to see the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, followed by GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC). What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S& 500 ETF remained the most-discussed stock on the forum with...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Alx Oncology Holding Gets Technical Rating Upgrade

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Alx Oncology Holding (ALXO) jumped into a higher percentile Thursday, as it got a lift from 66 to 73. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. This unique rating identifies...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Schlumberger Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade; Hits Key Benchmark

When building your watch list, look for stocks with an 80 or higher RS Rating. Schlumberger (SLB) just cleared that benchmark with an upgrade from 80 to 83. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. This exclusive rating...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Jinko Solar Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

Jinko Solar (JKS) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Thursday, rising from 90 to 93. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD's unique rating measures market leadership with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score. The grade shows how a stock's price performance over the last 52 weeks stacks up against all the other stocks in our database.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares end higher on strong corporate earnings

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, with IT and financial stocks leading the gains, as a slew of strong corporate earnings boosted investor sentiment. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.23% higher at 15,824.05, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 1.22% at 52,837.21. The...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Shell Midstream Partners Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

On Wednesday, Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) earned an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 69 to 72. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD's proprietary RS Rating identifies technical performance by showing how a stock's...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

IBD Rating Upgrades: Allegion Shows Improved Technical Strength

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Allegion (ALLE) headed into a new percentile Wednesday, as it got a lift from 69 to 72. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's unique rating measures share price performance with...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Extend Rebound Following Upbeat Earnings News

(RTTNews) - Stocks showed a strong move to the upside over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, extending the substantial rebound seen in the previous session. With the continued upward move, the major averages more than offset the sell-off seen on Monday. The major averages reached new highs...
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Extend Gains as Wall Street Turns Focus to Corporate Earnings

Stocks rose Wednesday following a rebound on Wall Street as investors focused on earnings and looked past the economic impact of rising coronavirus infections across the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 260 points, or 0.75%, to 34,777, the S&P 500 rose 0.62% and the Nasdaq was up 0.56%.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the game software company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$370.13 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce $370.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $373.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $308.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
StocksForbes

Is KLA Corporation Stock Ready To Rebound?

KLA Tencor (NASDAQ: KLAC), a company that sells manufacturing tools and yield management systems for the semiconductor industry, has seen its stock decline by roughly -5.5% over the last week (five trading days), compared to the S&P 500 which was down by about -1% over the same period. Although there hasn’t been too much news specific to the company, semiconductor equipment stocks, in general, have seen a slight sell-off, with Applied Materials down by about 6% and LAM Research stock falling by about 5% over the last week. The declines likely come as TSMC, the largest semiconductor contract manufacturer, expects the automotive chip shortage to ease this quarter noting that it would increase the output of semiconductors that go into vehicles by almost 60% versus last year and by roughly 30% from pre-pandemic levels.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: FANG Stock Leader Alphabet In Buy Range Ahead Of Earnings

Tuesday's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick, Alphabet (GOOGL), dipped back into buy range, a favorable spot ahead of next week's earnings results. The IBD Leaderboard stock rallied 1% midday Tuesday. Stocks To Buy And Watch: Alphabet. Mountain View, Calif.-headquartered Alphabet is the parent company of Google. Alphabet provides online...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$14.99 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report sales of $14.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the lowest is $14.82 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

HAL Posts Upbeat Earnings as Oilfield Services Rebound

The shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) are up 0.5% at $19.46 at last check, after the oil name posted an better-than-expected second-quarter earnings report, as oilfield services and crude prices rebounded from pandemic-induced lows. Plus, the energy sector is rising today alongside oil futures, after the front-month contract yesterday suffered its biggest one-day loss since September.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Corporate Earnings Insights: Microsoft To Report Late On M&A Activity

Executive Summary and Stock Market “Weekly” Outlook:. Microsoft is set to report earnings later than usual following M&A activity in April. Firms remain flush with cash following the pandemic. European stocks have tapped the brakes this summer—we profile one Italian construction company that recently revised its earnings date. Several major...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

AutoNation, IBD Stock Of The Day, Breaks Out After Earnings Crush

AutoNation stock cleared a 107.07 buy point after strong earnings. Shares gapped up above their 50-day average despite the market rout. The relative strength line is rising toward a recent high. Composite Rating. 93/99. Industry Group Ranking. 138/197. Emerging Pattern. Consolidation. * Not real-time data. All data shown was captured...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Synthomer upgrades FY earnings outlook amid strong trading

It now expects first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be around £320m and FY EBITDA to be in excess of £500m, up from previous guidance of in excess of £450m. The company said that since its last update in April, volumes and unit margins have been ahead of the prior year in all divisions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy