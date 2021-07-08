22-year-old man killed in shooting at Campus Pointe parking lot
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed after crashing into a parking structure at the Palazzo at Campus Pointe student housing complex, Fresno police said. On Tuesday, July 6, officers responded to a traffic collision at 3090 East Campus Pointe Drive, where they found that the driver, Frank Sierras, had crashed into a parking structure. Officers also determined that Sierras was the victim of a shooting, a news release said.collegian.csufresno.edu
