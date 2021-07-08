PKF O'Connor Davies' Dawn Perri Wins 2021 New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants Ovation Award

Sarah Smith joins board of leading TransitTech company to chair the Audit Committee. Via, the global leader in TransitTech, announces that Sarah Smith has been appointed as an independent member of its board of directors to chair the Audit Committee. Smith is a former member of the Management Committee of Goldman Sachs where she served as Chief Accounting Officer, Controller, and Chief Compliance Officer. She also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Financial Accounting Foundation, the parent organization of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB), and previously served on the US Treasury Department’s Advisory Committee on the Auditing Industry. Smith is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.