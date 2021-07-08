Cancel
Tampa, FL

Facet Realty Partners With Side, Energizing the Tampa Bay Real Estate Industry With Its Bright, Positive Approach

Houston Chronicle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Facet Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Facet Realty, a firm raising the bar in Tampa real estate with its client-centric focus, is powered by the industry’s most technologically advanced platform.

Tampa, FLPosted by
St. Pete Rising

Ciccio Restaurant Group’s newest concept is coming to Fourth Street in St. Pete

Jay & Luigi will be located at 3201 4th Street North, which was formerly home to Burger 21, and before that JusThai. While world travelers are still waiting for the borders to open back up, St. Pete residents will soon be able to escape to Italy by visiting Jay & Luigi, a fast-casual Italian trattoria opening in July at 3201 4th Street North. The restaurant space was formerly home to Burger 21, and before that JusThai.

