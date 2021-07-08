Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Revature Is Great Place to Work-Certified™

Houston Chronicle
 13 days ago

Largest employer of emerging tech talent earns Great Place to Work Certification®. Revature is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Revature. For example, 83% of employees said they were made to feel welcome when they joined the company, while more than three quarters agreed that “people care about each other here.”

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revature Is Great Place#Certified By#Revature Co Founder#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Real EstateSFGate

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. named a 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) has been named a 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune Magazine. To determine the 2021 Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials list, Great Place to Work® analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 5.3 million people. This list is extremely competitive and companies must go through a rigorous, confidential survey to be considered.
JobsPosted by
Forbes

Top 10 Remote Jobs For New Grads And Those With Minimal Work Experience

New to the working world, but want to snag a remote position? This list has you covered. Remote work—it comes with so many perks. And now that a big cross-section of the workforce has experienced it on a long-term basis, it’s become many people’s dream. But with many remote jobs requiring years of experience, how can new graduates and others with little to no work experience land one?
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care Named On 2021 Best Workplaces For Millennials And Best Workplaces In New York Lists By Fortune Magazine And Great Place To Work®

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored ComForCare/At Your Side Home Care as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™ and 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™. Earning a place on these prestigious lists confirms the positive workplace culture ComForCare/At Your Side franchisees have cultivated, as well as the brand's emphasis on helping others live their best lives.
Businessmartechseries.com

Experian Recognised Globally as a “Great Place to Work”

Endorsement received in Asia-Pacific, EMEA, Latin America, UK&I and North America. Experian has been recognised across all of its regions globally as a Great Place to Work®. “Organisations that put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees’ trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results.”
Hikinggamesindustry.biz

Best Places To Work Awards Winner: Parsec

The Best Places To Work Awards US featured a plethora of different winners, not just game developers. One such company is quite new to the business, but has made a name for itself over the last year thanks to its technology that allows developers to make and test games remotely. It's even been used to get games into the hands of media.
Indiana StateWISH-TV

Three Indiana firms named ‘Best Places to Work’ in IT

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Three Indiana organizations are among the best 100 places to work for IT professionals in the U.S., according to two trade publications. Insider Pro and Computerworld, both published by IDG Communications Inc, conducted the survey to find the top work environments for technology professionals. The...
Businessmartechseries.com

PPT Solutions Named a Great Place to Work for a Fourth Consecutive Year

PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, announced today it was certified by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Simon Recognized As 'Best Place To Work For Disability Inclusion'

INDIANAPOLIS, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon is pleased to announce recognition on the 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' in the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI) ®. "Simon's recognition by DEI as a 'Best Place to Work' reflects our continued commitment to foster an inclusive workplace where people...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

AmbitionBox announces best places to work in India 2021

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], July 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): AmbitionBox.com, an Info Edge subsidiary and a rapidly growing career advisory platform, today announced Best Places to Work in India 2021, the country's first employee choice awards. Winners were chosen for a wide range of awards in each of the 5 main categories (Mega, Large, Mid-sized, Small, Tech Startups) defined by the number of people they employ in India, as well as best employers in each of the top 8 industries.
Jobsidginsiderpro.com

Download: Discover 2021's Best Places to Work in IT

The 100 Best Places to Work in IT list from Insider Pro and Computerworld showcases the top 100 U.S. workplaces for technology professionals. Our 28th annual report ranks top organizations across the country that offer IT professionals challenging projects, robust salaries, superior benefits, flexible work/life options and unsurpassed access to training and career advancement opportunities.
Jobshealthleadersmedia.com

Placing a Premium on Work/Life Balance

The pandemic caused more people to want more control over, and flexibility with, work/life balance. — This article wasfirst published July 12, 2021, by HR Daily Advisor, a sibling publication to HealthLeaders. As employees begin to make the trek back into their physical workplaces, some are excited and anxious to...
Jobserienewsnow.com

New Work Search Requirements in Place

As employers struggle to find workers, people collecting unemployment will have to prove they're looking for work. Starting Sunday, July 18, and going forward if you want to collect unemployment you have to show proof you have applied for two jobs and participated in a career event every week. These...
Businesschiefexecutive.net

The Evolving CEO-CHRO Partnership

As the talent war continues to rage, CEOs want their human resource chiefs to spend more time finding, retaining and upskilling great employees, according to a new survey by Chief Executive and SHRM–the Society for Human Resource Management. But the survey, which polled 243 CEOs and 406 CHROs, also found CHROs wishing their CEOs spent more time thinking about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy. A closer look at the findings suggests that while the differences between CEO and CHRO perspectives are fewer than their areas of agreement, there might be room for improvement around collaboration on talent strategy overall.
Michigan State95.3 MNC

Michigan Works virtual workshop to take place this month

Michigan Works-Berrien-Cass-Van Buren will be hosting an educational workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 29th for employers on how to recruit and retain workers. The one-hour webinar via zoom, will help local employers on how to recruit and retain workers, decipher how to offer competitive packages when competing with COVID related benefits.
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Blattner Named One of Best Places to Work in Minnesota

(KNSI) An Avon-based infrastructure and renewable energy company has been named one of Minnesota’s best places to work. Blattner Company learned they made Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s annual list of the top places to work in the state. Blattner Communications Director Christine Huston says they were told by the magazine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy