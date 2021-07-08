Elite Insurance Partners COO Participates in Fundraising Event Supporting Tarpon Springs-Based Charity Wheelchairs 4 Kids

Chuck Abbott has always had a special place in his heart for active military. In fact, the Village of Briar Meadow resident used to be one. “I loved getting packages from people back home,” he said. “Every time my wife, Barb, sent a package, she always included cookies that I would share with my unit.” Many nonprofits throughout The Villages and the surrounding areas do what they can to help make a difference. But sometimes they also need an extra helping hand to continue supporting their various missions, such as working with children with special needs through Marion Therapeutic Horseback Riding Association, assisting active military through Operation Shoebox, seeking adventure through Friends of Lake Griffin State Park and helping people find refuge with Shepherd’s LightHouse.