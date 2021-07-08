Hero Digital Launches Hero CommerceConnect, a Complete Experience-Led eCommerce Solution
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Hero Digital, a leading full-service customer experience company, today announced the launch of its total commerce solution, Hero CommerceConnect. The new solution will expand Hero Digital’s CX solution portfolio and enables Hero Digital to craft the buyer journey for its clients from initial engagement through acquisition, transaction and loyalty.www.chron.com
