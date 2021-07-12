Cancel
Authorities say murder suspect wanted in Salem motel shooting has been arrested in Washington

 17 days ago

Antonio Julian Soto(Salem Police Department)

(This story has been updated with new developments. See the original story after the update.)

(SALEM, Ore.) Authorities confirmed Monday that a wanted man linked to a murder in Salem in June has been arrested in Washington state, KATU reports.

Antonio Julian Soto, 32, was arrested on Friday in Pasco, Washington. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail on fugitive from justice and charges related to a stolen gun. He now awaits extradition to Oregon.

Soto was named a suspect in the fatal shooting of Davontae Deshawn Smith on June 8 at the Capital Inn in Salem.

The Marion County District Attorney's Office is handling the case.

After a deadly shooting at a Salem motel in early June, detectives are searching for a wanted murder suspect connected to the crime, KATU reports.

Antonio Julian Soto, 32, has an open murder warrant, according to Salem Police. On June 8, Soto reportedly fled the scene after fatally shooting Devontae Deshawn Smith at the Capital Inn.

He is described as around six feet tall, 245 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Officials said he usually wears glasses.

According to authorities, Soto could be in Washington state.

Police did not recover the murder weapon used in the shooting, and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Soto is asked to call 911, and anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Salem Police at their tip line: (503) 588-8477.

