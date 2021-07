CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Gladys Saucedo and her sons said goodbye to their father, Pedro Espinoza, for the second time in February. Espinoza, an undocumented worker from Mexico, was leaving the Permian Basin for the second time as an operator in the busy oil and gas region. Lower pay and poor conditions, Saucedo said, meant her husband would travel from their home in Hobbs to another prolific oil-producing area thousands of miles north in the Bakken of North Dakota.