Tropical Storm Elsa is right on schedule and will start impacting the Seacoast Friday morning with the heaviest rain of the storm in the middle of the day. The storm so far has brought bands of heavy wind and rain to New Jersey as it tracked over Cape May and Atlantic counties in the southernmost areas of the state. Coastal areas were seeing wind gusts to 70 mph along the shore. Brief rotations in the clouds led to Tornado Warnings being issued that were quickly canceled.