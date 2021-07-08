28 Transformative Books Recommended by Successful Creators

No amount of reading can replace the actual work, but books can still be an incredible source of inspiration and instruction. And when you’re part of an active creator or entrepreneurial community, recommendations should never be in short supply. As far as the best books for business owners (and/or creators) is concerned, you’ll be surprised by the wide range of suggestions shared by our VOTY 100 honorees. There are your straight-forward how-tos and then there are other intriguing reads, including memoirs and novels.