Aiken, SC

Aiken BBQ restaurant robbed at gunpoint

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHWam_0arKF8Su00

The Pot Smoker BBQ in Aiken was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the restaurant on Silver Bluff Road in reference to an armed robbery in progress, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect had fled on foot, according to the report.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant confirmed that no employees were injured, but said "they were mentally scarred to say the least."

They added that the suspect has not been located.

"We are a small, family-owned business and hits like these really, really impact us," they wrote. "Whether the thief is caught or not, I feel gratitude for the employees that make our business what it is – day in and day out."

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
