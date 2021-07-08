Demand Remains Strong for LightPath's High Precision Molded Glass Optics

Up almost 3x from its low in March 2020, at the current price of $93 per share, we believe Cree stock (NASDAQ: CREE) has further upside potential. Cree stock rose from $32 in March 2020 to $93 currently, much more than the S&P, which increased by around 90% from its lows. Further, the stock is up almost 2x from the level it was at before the pandemic. However, we believe that Cree stock could rise almost 40% to regain its 2021 high of $130, driven by expectations of steady, continuing demand growth and strong Q3 2021 results. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 119% Change In Cree Stock Between 2018 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.