Demand Remains Strong for LightPath's High Precision Molded Glass Optics
ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / ('LightPath,' the 'Company, 'or 'we'), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, announced today that it has been awarded the renewal of a multiyear supply agreement valued above $2.4 million which is a 50% increase over the prior contract. The supply agreement is for two types of glass aspheres which enable a global industrial engineering company to manufacture precision measurement and motion control devices across a diverse range of industries including additive manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and healthcare.www.buffalonynews.net
