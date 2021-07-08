Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Demand Remains Strong for LightPath's High Precision Molded Glass Optics

buffalonynews.net
 13 days ago

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / ('LightPath,' the 'Company, 'or 'we'), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, announced today that it has been awarded the renewal of a multiyear supply agreement valued above $2.4 million which is a 50% increase over the prior contract. The supply agreement is for two types of glass aspheres which enable a global industrial engineering company to manufacture precision measurement and motion control devices across a diverse range of industries including additive manufacturing, aerospace, automotive and healthcare.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Un#Motion Control#Lightpath Technologies#Lpth#Company#Isp Optics Corporation#Mwir#Lwir#Cnc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
Tennessee Statethefabricator.com

GE Appliances adds product line to Tennessee plant

GE Appliances, a Haier company, is investing $5 million in its Monogram Refrigeration subsidiary in Selmer, Tenn., to begin production of Zoneline vertical terminal air conditioners, formerly produced in Mexico. This investment will create the fifth assembly line at the plant and add 33 jobs, bringing total employment to 465.
Rochester, NYrochesterfirst.com

Corning Advanced Optics creating jobs to meet key industry demand

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Corning Advanced Optics is expanding and adding jobs to help address a backlog in the semiconductor supply chain. David Velasquez, the Vice President and General Manager for Corning Advanced Optics, discussed the looming demand and the products manufactured at the company’s Fairport facility Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Fast Radius To Go Public In Hot Market For 3D Printing Stocks

Fast Radius will go public via a merger with Environmental Growth Opportunities (ENNV), as SPAC companies target 3D printing firms for acquisition. Fast Radius on Monday announced the deal with Environmental Growth, a "green" special-purpose acquisition company, or blank-check company. The proposed transaction values Fast Radius at about $1.4 billion....
BusinessPosted by
The Press

TDK Ventures backs metal additive manufacturing startup, Fabric8Labs

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) announced today that subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. will back Fabric8Labs, marking its second investment in the additive manufacturing space and first in metal printing. Fabric8Labs has developed a proprietary process that is unlike other metal additive manufacturing (3D printing)...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Fabric8Labs Raises $19M to Commercialize New Metal Additive Manufacturing Technology

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based additive manufacturing startup Fabric8Labs today announced the close of a $19.3 million Series A financing round led by Intel Capital with syndicate partners including Lam Capital, TDK Ventures, SE Ventures, imec.xpand, Stanley Ventures, and Mark Cuban. The infusion of capital will enable Fabric8Labs to accelerate the commercialization of its novel manufacturing approach and to create new applications across multiple market verticals, including semiconductor packaging, electronics, medical, thermal management, and RF components.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Car demand to remain strong into next year: AutoNation CEO

Strong demand for automobiles is showing no sign of slowing, according to AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson. Consumer demand for personal transportation surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as Americans preferred to ride in their own vehicles as opposed to taking public transportation or carpooling. Demand was also supported by several rounds of government stimulus checks and ultra-low interest rates.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

RF Industries Receives $11 Million Follow-on Order from Tier-1 Wireless Carrier Customer

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced it has received a follow-on order of more than $11 million from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer at the Company's Cables Unlimited division for its OptiFlex™ hybrid fiber solution, for use in the build-out of wireless tower sites. The Company received multiple large orders from this same customer earlier this fiscal year, including one for $6.5 million in March and another for $7.6 million in May.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Energy Efficient Glass Market Demand, Size, Share, Demand & Forecast To 2027

The global energy efficient glass market is projected to be worth USD 36.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The energy efficient glass market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Energy efficient glass is found to decrease the overall energy consumption in buildings by about 8.0% to 10.0% and thereby offer savings on operational costs.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea's POSCO posts record profit on strong steel demand recovery

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO (005490.KS) posted its highest ever quarterly profit on Thursday, as strong industrial demand and surging steel prices boosted its revenue. The world's sixth-biggest steelmaker by production as of 2020 unveiled a plan to raise its annual steel production capacity to more...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Wyman's Expands Wild Blueberry Supply And Freezing Capacity To Meet Strong Consumer Demand

MILBRIDGE, Maine, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer demand increases for nutritious and delicious wild blueberries, and with the annual harvest fast approaching, Jasper Wyman & Son (Wyman's) announced today that it is expanding its wild blueberry supply and freezing operations. On July 15, Wyman's acquired the wild blueberry assets of Ellsworth-based Allen's Blueberry Freezer which includes 2,800 acres of wild blueberry land, substantial freezing capacity, and more than 50,000 square feet of cold storage.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UK's Dunelm expects higher profit on strong demand

July 14 (Reuters) - Dunelm forecast a higher annual pretax profit on Wednesday, as the British home furnishing retailer benefited from strong demand during the June-quarter following reopening of stores after coronavirus curbs were eased. The company expects a pretax profit of about 158 million pounds ($218.6 million) for the...
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Phoenix housing demand remains strong

Phoenix has generally been considered one of the most affordable large metropolitan areas to live in the U.S., but the landscape is shifting significantly. Record demand fueled by the large millennial cohort entering prime home buying age, in-migration patterns from more expensive cities, and historically low interest rates are having a serious effect on housing costs in Phoenix.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Dakshidin Corporation (OTC: DKSC) Relaunches Updated Whitechapelholdingsusa.com & Laughingfrogs.com Websites

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Whitechapel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (OTC PINK:DKSC) announced it has relaunched the corporate website. It also relaunched the Laughingfrogs.com website which offers its line of proprietary CBD products and other nutraceuticals including its exclusive line of products containing the antioxidant superfood Queen Garnet Plum and the recently announced BioSea Health line of SeaMoss products.
StocksForbes

Strong Demand Revival Could Help Cree Stock Regain Recent Highs

Up almost 3x from its low in March 2020, at the current price of $93 per share, we believe Cree stock (NASDAQ: CREE) has further upside potential. Cree stock rose from $32 in March 2020 to $93 currently, much more than the S&P, which increased by around 90% from its lows. Further, the stock is up almost 2x from the level it was at before the pandemic. However, we believe that Cree stock could rise almost 40% to regain its 2021 high of $130, driven by expectations of steady, continuing demand growth and strong Q3 2021 results. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 119% Change In Cree Stock Between 2018 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.
Financial ReportsNBC New York

Domino's Revenue Beats as Pizza Demand Remains Strong in the U.S.

Domino's reported 3.5% same-store sales growth in the United States for its second quarter, even as it faced tough comparisons to last year's skyrocketing pizza demand. On a two-year basis, U.S. same-store sales climbed 19.6% during the quarter. The pizza chain's quarterly revenue topped Wall Street's expectations. Domino's Pizza on...
Financial Reportsfreightwaves.com

Debt ratings review: Pilot remains ‘strong operator’

A review of Pilot Travel Center’s debt by the two largest debt rating agencies paints a picture of a company that is stable and in a strong position as the freight market continues to grow. While Moody’s made no changes to Pilot’s debt ratings, Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings did...
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Industrial Automation System Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Rockwell Automation, GE, Yokogawa Electric

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Industrial Automation System Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy