Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Uncertainty, Building Costs and Labor Shortages Weigh Dodge Momentum Index Down in June

By Becky Schultz
Posted by 
Equipment Today
Equipment Today
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Softening in both key market components led to a nearly 10-point dip in the Dodge Momentum Index in June. The month's reading fell to 165.8 (2000=100), a 5% decline from May’s revised 175.1, halting what had been seven consecutive months of gains. Dodge Data & Analytics issues the Momentum Index...

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Equipment Today

Equipment Today

Fort Atkinson, WI
56
Followers
708
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Equipment Today provides the commercial construction industry with information for equipment selection, application, maintenance, and asset management, as well as safety and regulation. It serves contractors in highway and heavy and general building construction, demolition, utility, and other construction segments.

 https://www.forconstructionpros.com/equipment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Momentum#Dodge Data Analytics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
ConstructionSFGate

Growing Construction Demand and Supply Chain Disruptions Lead to Increase in Construction Costs

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. Turner Construction Company announced that the Second Quarter 2021 Turner Building Cost Index—which measures costs in the non-residential building construction market in the United States—had increased to the value of 1187. This represents a 1.28% quarterly increase from the First Quarter 2021 and a 0.85% yearly increase from the Second Quarter 2020.
Real EstateFXStreet.com

US: Home building regains momentum as supply shortage begin to ease – Wells Fargo

Housing data released on Tuesday came in mixed. Housing starts rose 6.3% in June to a 1.643 million-unit pace, with both single-family and multifamily starts rising solidly, explained analysts at Wells Fargo. They point out the net result is still stronger than had been expected, however, and new home construction and apartment development both appear to be regaining any momentum they lost earlier this spring.
IndustryLodging

Labor Cost Trends in 2020

Based on CBRE’s survey of monthly operating performance, U.S. hotels experienced a 58 percent decline in total hotel revenues from 2019 to 2020. This resulted in a decrease of 78 percent in profits at the gross operating profit (GOP) level, along with a 107 percent fall off in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).
Columbia, SCTimes and Democrat

Survey: Labor shortage remains challenge for small business

COLUMBIA – The NFIB Optimism Index increased 2.9 points in June to 102.5, the first time the index exceeded 100 since November 2020. Seven of the 10 index components improved and three declined. The NFIB Uncertainty Index increased four points to 83. “Small businesses optimism is rising as the economy...
EconomyCFO.com

Labor Shortages Weigh on CFOs in Q2

CFOs continue to be optimistic about the U.S. economy despite concerns over labor availability and rising costs, according to The CFO Survey. The report, a collaboration of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and the Federal Reserve Banks of Richmond and Atlanta (formerly known as the Duke/CFO Global Business Outlook Survey), found CFOs’ average optimism for the financial prospects of their firms was 74.9 on a scale of 0 to 100 in the second quarter.
EconomyFortune

Labor shortages and cost pressures are top concerns for CFOs survey finds

Although many CFOs are increasingly optimistic about the financial future of their firms, the decline in the labor force is affecting revenue, especially for small businesses. “If you look at the results of the survey, over half of the firms that reported challenges finding workers also reported the challenges impacting their revenue,” Sonya Ravindranath Waddell, vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, told me.
Small BusinessCNBC

Labor shortages hit small businesses hard

"People are just not showing up," Aidan Walsh, Founder and CEO of New Jersey-based small business, Racefaster, tells 'The Exchange' about the labor shortage. While large, national chains can recruit workers by raising wages, small businesses are often unable to do the same.
Businessinvesting.com

Recovery Gains Momentum, But Labor Supply, Inflation Woes Bite: Fed

Investing.com – The economy continues to make up ground, but there doesn't appear to be any end to the shortage in labor supply at a time when costs are rising amid supply chain issues that look set to continue, according to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book released Wednesday. The central...
Constructionre-nj.com

CRE sentiment rises, but weighed down by construction cost challenges

Improving economic conditions have led to an improvement in the NAIOP CRE Sentiment Index, indicating both overall optimism and several ongoing concerns. The Index for April 2021 is 54, significantly higher than the August/September 2020 reading of 45, which reflected a generally negative outlook for conditions. The current reading indicates respondents expect conditions for commercial real estate to improve over the next 12 months — in occupancy rates, rents, the availability of equity and debt and employment within their firms. On average, survey takers expect cap rates to remain unchanged.
Small Businessthebusinesstimes.com

Business optimism Index increases despite labor concerns

A measure of optimism among small business owners has increased, although concerns over labor shortages persist. The National Federation of Independent Business reported its Small Business Optimism Index rose 2.9 points to 102.5 in June. It’s the first time the index has topped 100 since November. The average reading fo the 47-year-old index is 98.
Economystlouiscnr.com

Job Openings, Hires Rates Slip in May; Dodge Momentum Index Declines In June but Remains Elevated

There were 299,000 job openings in construction, seasonally adjusted, at the end of May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Wednesday in its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) release. That was a 6.4% increase from a year earlier. However, as a share of filled and unfilled jobs, the job openings rate of 3.9% matched the year-earlier rate and fell short of the rates in April (4.5%) and March (4.3%). Hires in May totaled 311,000 or 4.2% of the employment total for the month—the lowest May hires rate in the 21-year history of the series. The declines in the hires and job openings rates are consistent with BLS’ employment report on July 2 that seasonally adjusted construction employment dropped by 22,000 in May and 7,000 in June. Layoffs and discharges totaled 157,000 or a rate of 2.1%, tying the lowest May rate in series history and suggesting that contractors are not aggressively downsizing. Contractor readers are invited to take the 2021 AGC/Autodesk Workforce Survey.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Home of Uncertainty: The costs of climate change hit housing

Ed. Note: This is the first of a two-part series how climate change affects housing affordability and efforts to address those challenges. It is part of a year-long partnership between Gambit and the Solutions Journalism Network. Part 2 will run in the July 20 issue of Gambit. It was 117...
Businesssgbonline.com

Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index Signals Continued Spending Growth

Visa released its June reading of the Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index (SMI)* and registered 111.7 for June, down 11.6 points from its May reading of 123.3. The reading above 100 suggests consumer spending had expanded year-over-year but at a slightly slower pace than in May. At its current level,...
RestaurantsFast Casual

Restaurant labor shortage not going anywhere fast

Black Box Intelligence has dug up some interesting labor shortage data in recent weeks revealing that it's an ongoing issue with many layers. For instance, although the U.S. Department of Labor's June Jobs Report found that the number of U.S. jobs well-exceeded Dow Jones expectations of 706,000 that month, with a total of 850,000 new jobs, wages also rose and were up 3.6% year-over-year, with workers in restaurants and across hospitality hauling in a healthy 7.9% more than they were before the pandemic hit the nation. Black Box said this suggested that increased wages must continue forward for the jobs market to regain its footing.
Economyconcreteproducts.com

An Overview Of The Labor Shortage

As we were going to press this month, all eyes in the human resources world were on the continuing labor shortages; a news story that went viral reported that a Burger King restaurant in Latrobe, Pa. had hung out a banner offering a $1,500 signing bonus, which was later clarified when management explained it was for salaried manager-level positions. My goodness …

Comments / 0

Community Policy