Uncertainty, Building Costs and Labor Shortages Weigh Dodge Momentum Index Down in June

There were 299,000 job openings in construction, seasonally adjusted, at the end of May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Wednesday in its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) release. That was a 6.4% increase from a year earlier. However, as a share of filled and unfilled jobs, the job openings rate of 3.9% matched the year-earlier rate and fell short of the rates in April (4.5%) and March (4.3%). Hires in May totaled 311,000 or 4.2% of the employment total for the month—the lowest May hires rate in the 21-year history of the series. The declines in the hires and job openings rates are consistent with BLS’ employment report on July 2 that seasonally adjusted construction employment dropped by 22,000 in May and 7,000 in June. Layoffs and discharges totaled 157,000 or a rate of 2.1%, tying the lowest May rate in series history and suggesting that contractors are not aggressively downsizing. Contractor readers are invited to take the 2021 AGC/Autodesk Workforce Survey.