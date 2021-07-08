RootsTech Connect 2022 will be virtual, not in London or SLC as planned
Photographer David Hume Kennerly delivers the keynote address at RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. FamilySearch has decided to keep the conference in 2022 free and completely virtual. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — FamilySearch has announcedRootsTech Connect 2022 will be held virtually and for free, March 3 to 5 in 2022, rather than in person in London and Salt Lake City as originally planned.www.ksl.com
