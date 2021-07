US stock markets staged a tail-chasing buy-the-dip rally overnight, but Asian markets, although mostly higher, have been far more circumspect. Much of the difference can be laid at the door of Covid-19. While the US is enduring surging cases, the economy continues to fire on all cylinders with their vaccination programme limiting an economic fallout. In contrast, much of Asia remains under a virus cloud compounded by slow vaccination rollouts. The price action in Asia today perhaps reflects the new realities of an asynchronous global recovery.