Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stefon Diggs training with some former Vikings teammates

By Adam Patrick
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs recently spent time training with some former Minnesota Vikings teammates in preparation for the upcoming 2021 season. When Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs departed from the Minnesota Vikings last year, it wasn’t on the best of terms. But most of Diggs‘ irritations were with the Vikings‘ coaches and people in the front office, not with the actual players in the locker room.

thevikingage.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

113K+
Followers
303K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everson Griffen admits that leaving Vikings for Cowboys was a huge mistake

Everson Griffen wants back with the Minnesota Vikings after a year-long hiatus. Even he knows it was a mistake to leave for the Dallas Cowboys. Griffen hasn’t been the same since leaving Minneapolis. Despite signing a one-year deal and living out a goal of his to play in Dallas, Griffen regrets burning bridges on his way out of Minnesota.
NFLDaily Norseman

ESPN suggests one last offseason move for the Vikings

With just a couple of weeks to go before the start of Training Camp, the Minnesota Vikings are undoubtedly making last-minute preparations before everyone heads to Eagan. While the Vikings have turned around their salary cap situation a bit, the folks from ESPN have suggested one last offseason move for our favorite team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Vikings players entering the last chance saloon in 2021

Which Minnesota Vikings players are entering the last chance saloon in 2021?. The stakes could not be much higher for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. This is a team that massively underachieved last season despite the injury bug hitting them hard. Simply put, things have to improve in the coming months to ensure the natives don’t become more restless with the current regime.
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

What 7 NFC teams will make the playoffs

Alright, so in the last post, we predicted what 7 AFC teams would make the playoffs. Now, we will predict the 7 NFC teams that will make the playoffs. Okay, it may be surprising to see the Saints as the winners of the NFC South and not the defending Super Bowl Champions, especially since Drew Brees retired.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Hall of Fame receiver disrespects Randy Moss and Cris Carter

Former NFL receiver Issac Bruce recently disregarded Minnesota Vikings legends Randy Moss and Cris Carter as the greatest wide receiver duo in league history. Randy Moss and Cris Carter were only teammates with the Minnesota Vikings for a total of four years. However, Moss and Carter were still able to create a significant amount of magic out on the field during their time together in Minnesota.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Why Patrick Peterson Is the Most Important Player On the Vikings’ Defense

The Minnesota Vikings have done everything they can to make sure they have a good defense this season. With $45 million worth of free agents, they are hoping that several veterans can return to the best version of themselves and together avoid being the bottom-tier unit they were last year.
NFLzonecoverage.com

What Griffen's Desire to Return Tells Us About the Vikings

A major theme of this offseason for the Minnesota Vikings’ defense has been reunions with players who previously donned the purple and gold. Sheldon Richardson, Mackensie Alexander, and Stephen Weatherly all found their way back to Minnesota after signing with other teams. Apparently, Everson Griffen also wants to follow this...
Relationship AdviceBleacher Report

The Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins are Hurtling Toward a Messy Divorce

When Kirk Cousins signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million deal in 2018 that at the time made him the highest-paid player in the league, the deal was hailed as a game-changer for the Vikings. Per USA Today, Cousins said at the time that he planned to make Minnesota his home for a long time. He also made it clear that he was in the Twin Cities for one reason and one reason only.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 reasons why the Vikings won the Stefon Diggs trade

The Minnesota Vikings won the Stefon Diggs trade with the Buffalo Bills. The more removed from the trade we get, the more obvious this will become. When the Minnesota Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills last offseason, there were murmurs of a Minnesota rebuild. Then the Vikings selected...
NFLDaily Iowan

Former Hawkeye Ihmir Smith-Marsette potentially playing multiple positions for Minnesota Vikings in 2021

Whether it was catching the ball down field or returning kickoffs, Ihmir Smith-Marsette proved to be an asset for the Hawkeyes from 2017-20. The Newark, New Jersey, native led the Hawkeyes in receiving in 2019-20 with 722 yards and 2020-21 with 345. As the Hawkeyes’ primary kickoff returner, Smith-Marsette led the team in kickoff return yards from 2018-20. Now, he’ll be looking to showcase his talents for the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him No. 157 overall in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLNew York Post

Mike Hughes vomits on side of road during Vikings teammate’s DWI arrest

Former first-round pick Mike Hughes was captured on video throwing up all over former Minnesota Vikings teammate Jayron Kearse’s Mercedes during an arrest back in 2019. TMZ Sports obtained the police video this week and it appeared to show Hughes vomiting all over the side of the road multiple times while officers arrested Kearse for DWI on Oct. 27 of that year in Minneapolis.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

6 Vikings players set to turn heads at 2021 training camp

Which Minnesota Vikings players are set to turn heads at 2021 training camp ahead of the new season?. Things are about to get intense for the Minnesota Vikings as preparations for the 2021 season turn up a notch at training camp. There is a growing sense of expectancy surrounding Mike Zimmer’s men following a busy time in free agency and the draft, which will hopefully come with a stark turnaround in their fortunes when competitive action begins.
NFLchatsports.com

In 2021, Who Is the Vikings Most Likely First-Time Pro Bowler?

Inside of a ho-hum season called ‘2020,’ the Minnesota Vikings sent two players to a Pro Bowl that didn’t even happen. The words-only recognition was allotted to Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson – two players more than worthy of Pro Bowl accolades. Sadly, Harrison Smith’s Pro Bowl streak found a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 candidates to be the Minnesota Vikings kicker in 2021

The Minnesota Vikings have a competition going to be the team’s kicker for the 2021 NFL season and it should be an interesting battle. Kickers. The mere thought of them should be enough to bring even the most passionate and optimistic of Minnesota Vikings fans to their knees in disgust and horror considering some of the heartbreaking misses the franchise has endured over the years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy