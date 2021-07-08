Stefon Diggs training with some former Vikings teammates

Whether it was catching the ball down field or returning kickoffs, Ihmir Smith-Marsette proved to be an asset for the Hawkeyes from 2017-20. The Newark, New Jersey, native led the Hawkeyes in receiving in 2019-20 with 722 yards and 2020-21 with 345. As the Hawkeyes’ primary kickoff returner, Smith-Marsette led the team in kickoff return yards from 2018-20. Now, he’ll be looking to showcase his talents for the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him No. 157 overall in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.