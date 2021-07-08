Watch Home Before Dark Season 2, Episode 5 online tonight: July 9, 2021

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe mystery continues to evolve in Home Before Dark Season 2 as Hilde and her friends discover ties to Wott Management. Tonight, a new episode of the series will premiere on Apple TV+. Season 2, Episode 5, “The Black Box,” drops on the streaming service at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. Depending on if you’re on the east coast or the west coast, that might decide whether you stay up late to watch or just tune in tomorrow.

