In retrospect, I should've seen it coming. Two direct-to-consumer brands that have enjoyed explosive growth thanks to a design ethos that appeals to mass consumers and niche style nerds alike coming together to collaborate? Not exactly shocking, is it? Well, yeah, when you put it that way, it makes perfect sense. But for whatever reason, I was still surprised—pleasantly!—when I learned that Warby Parker was teaming up with the crew at Entireworld on a collection of four sunglasses for summer 2021. And now that the fruits of that collab are available to buy, the pleasantness just keeps on coming.