We're shopping for lots of summer staples right now, and that includes cute tanks, sexy corset tops, and sandals we can live in. We love Princess Polly for the affordable, sexy pieces that fit into so many different wardrobes, and luckily, so too does Emma Chamberlain. The creator and style inspiration to so many has come out with a new Princess Polly edit, featuring some of her favorite pieces from the brand, and they're all winners in our book. We've sorted through everything to bring you the 16 pieces we love most, and they're seasonal essentials. Whether you're looking for cool denim, a fun halter dress, or a black bag that goes with everything, these pieces will make your summer wardrobe the best it's ever been.