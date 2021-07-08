Cancel
Montgomery County, OH

Grand Jury votes to not indict in officer-involved shooting

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1MlC_0arKDsTJ00

After hearing testimony and evidence in connection of an officer-involved shooting death of a 24-year-old man in Harrison Township, the Montgomery County Grand Jury has voted to not indict any of the officers and deputies involved.

The Grand Jury returned a no true bill, finding that under the circumstances the officers and deputies acted lawfully during the March 2021 shooting death of Benjamin Cotton, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

On March 12, 2021, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Sherer Avenue after receiving a 911 call stating that Cotton had stabbed his father. Upon arrival, Cotton barricaded himself inside the home, causing a standoff to ensue.

During the standoff, Cotton exited the residence, armed with a knife. Cotton ignored commands to drop the weapons and aggressively advanced towards the officers. The officers discharged their duty weapons, fatally shooting Cotton.

The officers and deputies involved in the shooting are: Deputy Dan Casey, Deputy Thomas Barnes, Officer Jamie Luckoski, Officer Jason Bryant, Officer Terrell Moore and Officer Christopher Bartley. A K9 was also dispatched and suffered a leg injury.

The stabbing victim, Cotton’s father, was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was later released.

#Shooting#The Grand Jury#Cox Media Group
