Get All the Outfit Details From Gossip Girl's First Episode

Season one of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot is off to a stylish start with costumes curated by Eric Daman, who's known for his work on Sex and the City, The Carrie Diaries, and the original Gossip Girl. You bet the entire cast, all of who bring personality and edge to their characters' looks, are well-versed in fashion, mixing high and low pieces with ease. Ahead, we've curated some of the standout outfits worn in episode one from the likes of Alice + Olivia, Christopher John Rogers, Balmain, and Jonathan Simkhai — there's a healthy dose of Nike and Adidas sneakers here too — and some of the wardrobe is even still available to shop! Scroll for all the notable highlights and covetable handbags.