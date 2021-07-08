Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Get All the Outfit Details From Gossip Girl's First Episode

By Sarah Wasilak
PopSugar
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason one of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot is off to a stylish start with costumes curated by Eric Daman, who's known for his work on Sex and the City, The Carrie Diaries, and the original Gossip Girl. You bet the entire cast, all of who bring personality and edge to their characters' looks, are well-versed in fashion, mixing high and low pieces with ease. Ahead, we've curated some of the standout outfits worn in episode one from the likes of Alice + Olivia, Christopher John Rogers, Balmain, and Jonathan Simkhai — there's a healthy dose of Nike and Adidas sneakers here too — and some of the wardrobe is even still available to shop! Scroll for all the notable highlights and covetable handbags.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Daman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gossip Girl#Hbo Max#Adidas Sneakers#The Outfit#Hbo Max#The Carrie Diaries#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Adidas
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

And Just Like That: What do we know so far about the fashion in the SATC reboot?

In what might just be the most divisive thing to happen to Sex and the City fans since the devastatingly dramatic confrontation between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, a reboot of the hit sitcom is underway.The caveat, of course, is that Cattrall, who played the sex-obsessed Samantha Jones in the series, will not be joining her former co-stars, who, in addition to Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, include Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristen Davis (Charlotte York).Instead, the trio will front the upcoming mini-series, titled And Just Like That, on their own.While the exact plot of the new...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Spotted: Warm-Weather Outfits That the Original Cast Of "Gossip Girl" Would Wear in 2021

What would the girls who ruled Constance in 2007 wear if they were to reemerge as their Upper East Side-dwelling characters in the summer of 2021?. We imagine cool-girl Serena van der Woodsen would be whipping out the fun fashion for all of her post-pandemic parties. A leopard-print Paco Rabanne chainmail midi would capture her wild (yet luxuriously-priced) rock 'n' roll side — though she'd dress it down with jeans and a cropped knit corset top. Queen Bee wouldn't let a mask mandate nab her title as the headband-wearing ruler of the Big Apple prep school scene: Blair Waldorf would want to be spotted (literally) in a polka-dot Carolina Herrera mini dress, accessorized with pearls and unexpected square-toe slides (she's still transitioning from her beloved quarantine slippers).
TV & Videosdailybruin.com

‘Gossip Girl’ season 1 recap – episode 1: ‘Just Another Girl on the MTA’

A new group of elite students is ruling the iconic Met Steps. Nine years after the identity of the original Gossip Girl was revealed, the figure returns in HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot. In Thursday’s premiere episode, a fresh cast takes the stage at Constance Billard after a year of Zoom boxes and isolation – paving the way for new drama. The series’ first installment deftly illustrates the distribution of social capital and the politics of power, most prominently between the teachers and their students.
TV SeriesSFGate

Stars of 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Pick Their Favorite Moments From the Original Series

The stars of the new “Gossip Girl” have revealed their favorite moments from the original series, which ran for six seasons on the CW before coming to an end in 2012. Whitney Peak, who plays Zola, said the storyline where Chuck (Ed Westwick) tries to drop his identity by briefly becoming Henry Prince was one of the funnier parts of the series.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

The Gossip Girl reboot is getting mixed reactions from fans

Last night (July 8) the long awaited Gossip Girl reboot aired on HBO, almost 10 years after the original series ended. The reboot features an entirely new cast, new storylines and even a new Gossip Girl – although thankfully her iconic voice remains the same. According to the show's synopsis,...
TV SeriesDecider

‘Gossip Girl’ 2021: Here’s The Full Release Schedule for Every Episode

Welcome back, Upper East Siders. Gossip Girl has returned for more in the HBO Max reboot — did you miss her? The new series may not bring back any of the OG cast, and may already have one shocking plot twist that sets it apart from the original series, but it’s still filled with all the gossipy goodness that’ll bring you back week after week for more Constance Billard drama. Wondering when new episodes of Gossip Girl will drop? We know you’re itching for more, and we can tell you when to mark your calendars for the full release schedule.
TV & Videosfemestella.com

'Gossip Girl' Reboot: Shop All the Best Fashion Moments

After much hype, the Gossip Girl reboot is finally here! And people have *a lot* of opinions. A lot of the folks who watched the original Gossip Girl circa 2007 found the reboot to be “cringeworthy” at best and many reviewers called it nearly unwatchable. But other fans saw a lot of potential in the queer-centered reboot.
TV & VideosEsquire

Here's How to Stream Gossip Girl 2.0

Constance-Billard, how we’ve missed you. After nine years away from Gossip Girl’s scandal-soaked prep school, HBOMax is taking us back to its hallowed halls with a buzzy Gossip Girl reboot for the Insta generation. Starring a whole new cast of Upper East Siders, this remixed Gossip Girl promises to be more “inclusive, diverse, self-aware, and queer” than its predecessor, according to pilot director Karena Evans.
TV & VideosElle

Gossip Girl's

The highly anticipated Gossip Girl reboot has finally hit HBO Max, ushering in a new ruling class at Constance Billard and St. Jude's. And while much of the focus has been on the fashion, our favorite Upper East Siders famously love a good beauty look. Who could forget Blair Waldorf's iconic headbands or Serena van der Woodsen's lip gloss over lipstick debate?
TV SeriesDerrick

Review: What made 'Gossip Girl' a phenomenon is sorely missing from the reboot

"Gossip Girl," which relates the adventures of young New York socialites, is back, dressed in all the finery HBO Max has calculated it's worth springing for (quite a bit). As home, via plain old HBO, to the celebrated "Euphoria" — another glossy drama involving teenagers, drugs, sex and cussing — and with a revival of Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars" in the works, the premium streamer seems to be staking a claim in the field of young adult television, emphasis on the adult. (You can watch all six seasons of the original "Gossip Girl," which ran on The CW from 2007 to 2013, on HBO Max as well.)
Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

I Could Watch This Mother-Daughter Duo's Smooth TikTok Outfit Transitions on Loop For Hours

Mom & Daughter pink outfits. @jasmin.aitimova is so stunning 💔 NEXT COLOR? #momanddaughter #springoutfits2021 #pinkoutfits #bustarhymes. Like Brittany Murphy and Dakota Fanning strutting through the streets of Manhattan in Uptown Girls (2003), this mother-daughter duo on TikTok knows how to bring their style A game to every brunch date, hair appointment, and casual stroll through the city. Where some might step into a living room and see a carpet littered with cookie crumbs and the slippers you were too tired to carry back to your room last night, Anéka Aitimova and her daughter Jasmin Aitimova see a full-blown runway.
TV SeriesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Who Is Gossip Girl? Reboot Cast Address That Big Episode 1 Twist

The original Gossip Girl kept the identity of its titular tattletale a secret until the very end. It was the teen soap's central mystery: Who is Gossip Girl, the anonymous blogger exposing the spoiled kids of the Upper East Side? The question plagued fans, and the CW show's cast, for six seasons. With so much anticipation, the answer was always bound to disappoint — and it did, spectacularly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy