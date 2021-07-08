Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Blood donors desperately needed

By STAFF REPORT
World Link
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Currently, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.

theworldlink.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donors#Blood Product#Blood Donations#Charity#The American Red Cross#Americans#Redcrossblood Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Charities
Related
Greenfield, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Red Cross offering incentives to blood donors

GREENFIELD — In July, the Red Cross is offering three all-donor promotions to thank those who come out to give, including at a local blood drive today (Friday, July 9). Those who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. All who come to give July 7-31 will also be automatically entered to win gas for a year, a $5,000 value. There will be three winners. More information is available at rcblood.org/fuel.
Paducah, KYwpsdlocal6.com

Donor Days blood drive collects 415 pints

PADUCAH — This year's Donor Days blood drive wrapped up just a few hours ago at the Schroeder Expo Center in downtown Paducah and at Veterans Airport in Marion, Illinois. The American Red Cross says 415 pints were collected this year to give the gift of life. We at Local 6 are so thankful to everyone who showed up to the two-day event.
CharitiesWDTV

Red Cross blood shortage continues, donors needed ASAP

W.Va (WDTV) - While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now.
Chinook, MTblainecountyjournal.com

SEVERE SHORTAGE ALERT: Healthy blood donors critically needed.

Right now, blood donations are leaving the shelves faster than they’re coming in. That means patients are at risk for delayed surgeries or treatment. Please hurry to book your next appointment!. The Chinook community will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Tuesday July 20th from...
Dalton, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Blood Assurance celebrates donors with giveaways

Local non-profit blood center, Blood Assurance, is celebrating blood donors all month long during their Jam-Packed July event. They are giving away a different gift almost every day to thank current donors and to hopefully draw in those interested in giving blood for the first time. “Summer is always a...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

After Losing Their Daughter To Sickle Cell Disease, One Family Hopes To Help Others Fight It By Urging Blood Donations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Life for the Engrams is a bit quieter now; the quiet you never used to. Deanna Engram misses her first-born daughter, Bobbi Engram, every single day. “She was a true warrior in every sense of the word,” Deanna tells WJZ. It has been three years since the 20-year-old Towson University honors student lost her young, vibrant life to Sickle Cell Disease. Despite numerous trips to the hospital, Bobbi was a zealous reader and talented writer, who was studying journalism. She had sky-high dreams of owning her own publishing company. The devastating loss was a test of the family’s faith. “We all walk by...
Healthnews4sanantonio.com

200 more blood donors a day sought to meet growing patient needs

Blood donations at South Texas Blood & Tissue Center fail to keep up with growing demand from hospitals. The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center needs an additional 200 blood donations a day to keep up with the region's growing need for transfusions. Orders from hospitals throughout the 48 counties...
Redwood Falls, MNmyklgr.com

Severe Shortage: Blood Donors Needed In Redwood / Renville Counties

The American Red Cross says there’s a severe national shortage of blood for hospital and clinic shelves. When too few people donate, hospital shelves may be empty when a patient in serious condition arrives. According to the Red Cross, blood donations are currently leaving the shelves faster than they’re coming...
Delaware County, NYPosted by
Mix 103.9

Time To Roll Up Your Sleeve: Hospitals Desperate For Blood Donations Now

When was the last time you donated blood? If you can't remember, or have never donated, NOW is the time since the need is "severe" according to the American Red Cross. What that means is that hospital demand for blood supplies is greater than the donations coming in right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has made a huge impact on blood banks, with donations way down and supplies are critically low so donors are needed to come roll up their sleeves at a blood drive near them and donate the gift of life now, especially those with type O blood, which is the universal blood type. With that said, ALL types of blood are needed.
O'fallon, ILedglentoday.com

Donors Needed To Address Critically Low Blood Supplies, St. Elizabeth Hospital Rewards Those Who Support

O’FALLON — Summer is typically a time of decreased blood donations, but donors with all blood types are greatly needed as inventories continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other variables. You can make a difference by giving blood locally to help people in your community at an upcoming blood drive hosted by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and ImpactLife.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Red Cross Encouraging Residents To Donate Blood Amid National Shortage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The pandemic has taken its toll on many fundraisers and drives, and blood donations are no different. But in the summer months, the national need is dire. For Adam Landy, it’s a moral obligation. “I try to come donate every 60 days, every two months, as a way to give back to my community,” said Landy. One of his family members needed a blood transfusion a few years back, so now Landy tries to send his blood to someone in need locally. “I get the updates on the app where the blood is going. It’s going to Johns Hopkins University...

Comments / 0

Community Policy