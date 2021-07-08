Blood donors desperately needed
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Currently, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.theworldlink.com
Comments / 0