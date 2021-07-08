Italy vs. England: Euro final 2020 live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

The Euro 2020 final is on Sunday when Italy and England do battle at Wembley Stadium in London. The Italians have run through a gauntlet in the last two rounds, beating both Belgium and Spain to get to the final, meanwhile England made quick work of Ukraine in the quarters before edging Denmark in extra time in the semifinals. The Italians are going for their second ever Euro crown, having won it back in 1968, while England make their first ever appearance in the final.