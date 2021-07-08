Severe Weather Statement issued for Erie by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Erie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ERIE AND SOUTHEASTERN NIAGARA COUNTIES At 417 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clarence, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clarence, Lancaster, Elma, Marilla, Akron, Alden, Elma Center, Wolcottsville and Clarence Center. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
