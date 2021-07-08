Excessive Heat Warning issued for Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 333 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yaqui Point At Grand Canyon, Shoshone Point At Grand Canyon, South Rim Visitors Center, Maricopa Point At Grand Canyon, Hopi Point At Grand Canyon, Cape Royal At Grand Canyon, Pima Point At Grand Canyon, Hermit`s Rest At Grand Canyon, Grand Canyon National Park and Grand Canyon Village. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR