Coconino County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 02:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111. * WHERE...Marble and Glen Canyons including Page and Lees Ferry. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Sheridan County, WYweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Be sure not to leave children and pets in your vehicle. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s today, and 98 to 103 degrees on Thursday. Overnight lows will continue to be quite warm. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 19:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 739 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Mohawk to Wellton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 22 and 58. Locations impacted include Wellton, Tacna, Tyson, Mohawk and Roll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST. * At 1213 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Potato Patch Campground and Playground Group Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 330 and 343. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MST FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY At 237 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Ajo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ajo. This includes Route 85 between mile markers 47 and 48. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Tenderfoot Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 330 PM MST. * At 236 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 277 and 278. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Queens Well and Sil Nakya. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 333 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yaqui Point At Grand Canyon, Shoshone Point At Grand Canyon, South Rim Visitors Center, Maricopa Point At Grand Canyon, Hopi Point At Grand Canyon, Cape Royal At Grand Canyon, Pima Point At Grand Canyon, Hermit`s Rest At Grand Canyon, Grand Canyon National Park and Grand Canyon Village. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 354 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in portions of the Grand Canyon. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yaqui Point At Grand Canyon, Shoshone Point At Grand Canyon, South Rim Visitors Center, Maricopa Point At Grand Canyon, Hopi Point At Grand Canyon, Cape Royal At Grand Canyon, Pima Point At Grand Canyon, Hermit`s Rest At Grand Canyon, Grand Canyon National Park and Grand Canyon Village. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 335 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Packsaddle Campground, Windy Point Campground, Stockton Hill Road, and Chloride. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads! Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 249 PM MST, Mohave County Emergency Management indicated earlier thunderstorms resulted in significant flooding of DW Ranch Road. Rainfall has since ended but ongoing flash flooding from these storms is continuing. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing ongoing flash flooding along and near DW Ranch Road, specifically at the Frees Wash. SOURCE...Radar, automated gauges, and reports from emergency management. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of DW Ranch Road at Frees Wash. Other low water crossings and normally dry washes impacting other small roadways are possible. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Kingman, DW Ranch Road and Blake Ranch Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Campers and hikers should hustle to higher ground immediately! Stay away from creeks and washes! Foot bridges will be washed out in Supai Campground. Some campsites will be flooded. Campers may be stranded in portions of the campground. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Havasu Creek basin in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 434 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Havasu Creek basin. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Havasu Creek basin. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Havasu Creek basin. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Canyon National Park, Hualapai Hilltop, Supai and Havasupai Reservation. This includes the following swimming holes All swimming holes on Havasu Creek near Supai. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Park County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Park THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN PARK COUNTY At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain has fallen east of Elevenmile Canyon Reservoir. Although the heaviest rainfall has shifted east, minor flooding is still possible. * Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some locations that will experience flooding include Elevenmile Canyon Reservoir. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MUSEUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 1257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Museum Fire scar. Highest rain rates are taking place on the western side of the scar with an automatic rain gauge reporting 0.98 inches of rain in the last 30 minutes in that area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MUSEUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 116 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the rain intensity has decreased to a more moderate rainfall with the heaviest rain occurring on the northern portions of the Museum Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen with 1.26 inches measured on the scar. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Heavy rainfall could move onto the scar from the east-northeast within the hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Museum Fire scar in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 145 PM MST. * At 1247 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Museum Fire scar. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 21:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 903 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 616 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain had fallen across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain had fallen. Flash flooding is likely along low water crossings and area washes. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Harcuvar, Salome, Brenda and Wenden. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 903 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 616 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain had fallen across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain had fallen. Flash flooding is likely along low water crossings and area washes. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Harcuvar, Salome, Brenda and Wenden. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 01:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SEARS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 131 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain over the Sears Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

