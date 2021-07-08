Cancel
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for Costilla, Huerfano by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Costilla; Huerfano FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SPRING BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN COSTILLA AND WEST CENTRAL HUERFANO COUNTIES At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen over the northwestern portion of the Spring Burn Scar. Rainfall rates have fallen below a tenth of an inch an hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the South Oak Creek, South Abeyta Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, northern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, northwestern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and La Veta Pass. This includes the following high risk locations South Abeyta Creek near County Road 443, South Abeyta Creek near County Road 442, South Abeyta Creek near County Road 441 and Pass Creek Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 1237 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the rainfall intensity has decreased across the warned area, however light to moderate rain is still taking place with flooding likely as water drains. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Potato Patch Campground and Playground Group Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 331 and 344. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flood Advisory for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 201 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Prescott Valley, Dewey-humboldt, Poland Junction and Lynx Lake Dam.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Tenderfoot Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 330 PM MST. * At 236 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 277 and 278. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST. * At 1213 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Potato Patch Campground and Playground Group Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 330 and 343. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Douglas County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Douglas County in northeastern Colorado * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 619 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Franktown, The Pinery and Castlewood Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 616 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain had fallen across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain had fallen. Flash flooding is likely along low water crossings and area washes. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Harcuvar, Salome, Brenda and Wenden. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Custer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTY At 417 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Street flooding has been reported in the town of Westcliffe. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Silver Cliff, Westcliffe and Rosita. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Custer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer by NWS

Custer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer by NWS

La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Douglas County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Douglas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gages indicate between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in the past 1.5 hours in Antelope Creek and upper Cherry Creek drainages. Thunderstorms continue, but the rainfall intensity has decreased, with light to moderate rainfall continuing. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly not only in southeast Douglas County, but also in and downstream on Cherry Creek in west central Douglas County. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Castlewood Canyon and Franktown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MUSEUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 1257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Museum Fire scar. Highest rain rates are taking place on the western side of the scar with an automatic rain gauge reporting 0.98 inches of rain in the last 30 minutes in that area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TENDERFOOT FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated decreasing rainfall rates over the Tenderfoot Fire scar, however flooding is likely as water drains. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 near mile marker 277. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MUSEUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the heavy rainfall has moved off the Museum Burn Scar, however flooding is still likely as rain water drains. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE HAYDEN PASS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FREMONT COUNTY At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Reports from Emergency Managers are that the ditches are full. There is some erosion on the road shoulders on CR40. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Cottonwood Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Hayden Pass Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations Cutty`s Resort On Hayden Creek Road and Big Cottonwood Creek along County Road 40. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 21:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 903 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 903 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 01:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SEARS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 131 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain over the Sears Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 311 PM MST, County officials reported significant flooding still ongoing on DW Ranch Road. Rainfall has ended there but flash flooding is expected to continue. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding affecting DW Ranch Road. SOURCE...Local county officials. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of DW Ranch Road, other low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Kingman, Dw Ranch Road and Blake Ranch Road. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

