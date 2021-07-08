Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Onondaga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Onondaga County in central New York * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 418 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Plainville, or near Baldwinsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, Lysander, Van Buren, Baldwinsville, North Syracuse, Solvay, Liverpool and Jordan. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH