Severe Weather Statement issued for Mahoning by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mahoning A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MAHONING COUNTY At 419 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Campbell, or near Youngstown, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Youngstown, Boardman, Campbell, Maplewood Park, Struthers, Poland and Lowellville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH