Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Scott; Stoddard SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN UNION...NORTHWESTERN PULASKI...NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON...ALEXANDER...SCOTT...NORTHERN STODDARD AND SOUTHEASTERN CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 316 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Anna Illinois to 6 miles east of Cape Girardeau to near Dexter Missouri. Movement was east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms as they track east toward a line from Vienna to Cairo Illinois to Sikeston Missouri.alerts.weather.gov
