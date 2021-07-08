Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 02:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 118 below 4000 feet. * WHERE...Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, including Phantom Ranch and the Colorado River. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

