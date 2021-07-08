Cancel
Alexandria, VA

Vandalism incidents hit Old Town

By Editorials
alextimes.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few days, residents of Old Town have reported an increase in vandalism incidents that some claim is evidence of gangs “marking their territory.”. Reported incidents happened in Old Town and Potomac Yard and seemingly targeted houses with the numbers one and eight in their addresses. In one video captured on a resident’s security camera, a man appearing to be in his late 20s to early 30s, with dark hair and facial hair, is seen scratching out the number on a townhome.

