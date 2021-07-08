Two Pendleton Co grads awarded Rumpke scholarships
Rumpke Waste & Recycling recently awarded 2021 Pendleton County High School graduates Allison Redden and Jordan Kirsch with $2,500 scholarships. “For more than a decade, Rumpke has offered a scholarship for higher education to graduating Pendleton County seniors who share Rumpke’s commitment to protecting and preserving human health and the environment,” said Adam Rumpke, vice president. “This year, because of the high quality of applicants, we decided to offer two scholarships. Allison and Jordan are impressive individuals who have already accomplished great things.”www.falmouthoutlook.com
Comments / 0