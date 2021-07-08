Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, CT

PKF O'Connor Davies' Dawn Perri Wins 2021 New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants Ovation Award

Stamford Advocate
 13 days ago

Firm’s Chief Human Resources Officer honored in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category. PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation’s largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, is proud to announce that Dawn Perri, the Firm’s Chief Human Resources Officer, has been named a 2021 Ovation Award winner in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category by the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA). The category honors those who work passionately to make the accounting and finance profession open, welcoming, and fair to encourage and promote initiatives and change, regardless of race, sexual orientation, religion, age, gender, disability status, or other dimension of diversity.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
State
New Jersey State
Local
Connecticut Society
Stamford, CT
Business
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Stamford, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Accounting#Management Accounting#Firm#Njcpa#Managing Partner#Chro#Dei#Exceptional Educators#Llp Pkf O Connor Davies#Accounting Today#Vault S Accounting 50#Njbiz#Gaqc#Pcaob#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
Businessroi-nj.com

Onyx Equities’ Schultz named chair of TechUnited’s new Innovation Committee

TechUnited: New Jersey is launching a new Innovation Committee — and it has landed some of the biggest names in tech, including Onyx Equities co-founder and Managing Partner Jonathan Schultz, who will serve as chairman. TechUnited, the state’s largest technology and entrepreneurial community, said its aim is to galvanize the...
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

New structure and new name: PKF hotelexperts group becomes PKF hospitality group

PKF hotelexperts - hotel consulting. PKF hospitality research - data analytics for hotel, living, tourism & leisure. PKF hospitality technology - digitalisation & innovation for hotel, living, tourism & leisure. 196+ events - events & networking for hotel, living, tourism & leisure. Michael Widmann, Global CEO of PKF hospitality group:...
Businessswfinstitute.org

Canadian-Owned Empower Retirement Buys Full Service Retirement Biz of Prudential Financial

Empower Retirement is buying the full-service retirement business of Prudential Financial, Inc. Subject to regulatory approvals, Empower will acquire Prudential’s full-service retirement plan recordkeeping and administration business for a total transaction value of US$ 3.55 billion. The business will be supported by US$ 2.1 billion of capital through a combination of the balance sheet of the transferred business and Empower capital and surplus.
Businessaccountingtoday.com

Quality partners, the essential ingredient of CPA firms

As CEO of a midsized or small CPA firm, ask yourself this tough question: “Why would someone want to be a partner in this firm?”. Do you have a good answer? Here’s my take: “Rising stars” and laterals need a quality firm that has two major things going for it: (1) a track record of achieving sustained success and continually improved average partner earnings; and (2) a strategic plan that will enable the firm to transition from a merely good firm to a mid-market sustainable brand. Unless the firm exhibits these two key ingredients, a CEO truly doesn’t have a good answer as to why the firm will be attractive to potential partners.
Businessfloridanewswire.com

SimpleNexus expands C-suite under leadership of Cathleen Schreiner Gates

LEHI, Utah, Jul 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced new executive appointments in operations, revenue generation and customer success. With this restructure, recently appointed CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates deepens the tech firm’s organizational chart and adds her stamp to an executive team focused on elevating the homeownership experience.
Newark, NJNJBIZ

Empower Retirement to acquire Prudential’s retirement business

Colorado-based Empower Retirement will acquire Prudential Financial Inc.’s full-service retirement business per a definitive agreement between the companies announced July 21. Prudential’s full-service retirement recordkeeping business comprises more than 4,300 workplace savings plans, through which approximately 4 million plan participants have saved $314 billion in assets as of March 31,...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Mercer Hires Its First CTO, a Former Edelman Financial Engines Exec

Mercer Advisors has named Christine Cataldo as chief technology and digital officer at the wealth management firm, as the organization faces a wealthtech environment that has changed drastically over the past 18 months. The former Edelman Financial Services chief operations and technology officer spent more than a decade with her former company, rising through the ranks from analyst to C-suite executive. Cataldo is Mercer Advisors’ first CTO and first CDO.
Businessmartechseries.com

Syntellis Performance Solutions Appoints Flint Brenton as New Chief Executive Officer

The Leading Provider of EPM Software, Data and Analytics Solutions Names New Chief Executive Who Brings Client- and Employee-centric Culture to Help Drive Syntellis Forward into its Next Stage of Growth. Syntellis Performance Solutions, LLC , a leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data and analytics solutions, announced...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Leadspace Welcomes Bob Strohmeyer as Chief Customer Officer

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Leadspace, the leading business-to-business (B2B) customer data platform (CDP) provider, announced Bob Strohmeyer as its chief customer officer. Joining the Leadspace mission to give enterprise companies a single source of truth for customer intelligence, Strohmeyer brings a wealth of expertise and a fanatical focus on helping clients achieve measurable business results.
BusinessWashington Technology

AE Industrial Partners hires new finance chief

One of the government market’s most active private equity investors has hired a new chief financial officer to help the firm further chart its future direction. Melissa Klafter, a 25-year financial services veteran, joins AE Industrial Partners as CFO and her appointment is effective immediately. She will also be a partner at the firm, AEI said Tuesday.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Advisory Firms Aite Group and Novarica Merge with Backing From Pamlico

Two Boston, Mass.-based advisory and research firms for the insurance industry are now one. Aite Group and Novarica Inc. said they have merged to create Aite-Novarica Group. The move comes with an investment by Pamlico Capital, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private equity firm. Pamlico became the majority owner in May and is providing growth capital.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Former Aon Executive Mahoney Named Chairman of Oneglobal Bermuda

Oneglobal Broking has appointed former Aon executive Dennis Mahoney as chairman of Oneglobal Bermuda, with immediate effect. Following his retirement as chairman of Aon Global, Mahoney served on the board of Ironshore prior to its sale to Liberty Mutual. Mahoney is a past president of the Insurance Institute of London. He also served as chairman of W.I.N. (World Insurance Network) and subsequently as a long-time board member of ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry.
Deerfield, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

MichaelSilver promotes accountant to partner

DEERFIELD -- MichaelSilver announced the appointment of certified public accountant Katy Giesecke as a partner of the firm. Giesecke has 26 years of experience assisting clients through the complexities of tax planning and compliance, and assurance services in a broad range of industries. Giesecke has also developed a specialty focusing on trust, estate, and gift tax planning and compliance. As a trusted adviser, she works with high net-worth individuals, multigenerational family groups, private foundations and charities, and privately held businesses and their owners to help them navigate the complexities of estate and income tax matters. She has significant experience with federal and state estate tax compliance and providing her clients strategic consulting services.
BusinessLaw.com

Ashurst Hires Global Loans Partner in Sydney as It Expands Private Equity Practice

Global law firm Ashurst has hired a Sydney-based partner in its global loans practice as it plans to expand its private equity work. Emma de Carle, who joins from PwC, is a specialist in leveraged and acquisition finance, corporate finance and asset-based lending with an extensive network of longstanding relationships across private equity sponsors, corporates, domestic and international investment banks and credit funds, Ashurst said.
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

SimpleNexus Bolsters C-Suite With Three New Hires

SimpleNexus announced three new executive appointments in the company's operations, revenue generation and customer success sectors. SimpleNexus announced three new executive appointments in the company's operations, revenue generation and customer success sectors, as it looks to bolster its C-Suite operations. The new appointments were conducted under the leadership of recently appointed CEO, Cathleen Schreiner Gates.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Former Senior Manager of Global Quality Systems at Illumina, Joins NDA Partners as Expert Consultant

ROCHELLE, Va. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. NDA Partners President Earle Martin announced today that Shelley Wistar, former Senior Manager of Global Quality Systems at Illumina, has joined the firm as an Expert Consultant. Ms. Wistar is a quality assurance professional with more than 33 years of experience in ISO 13485:2016 quality management systems, auditing and gap remediation, quality planning and process improvement, quality management system training, and application of quality systems to Phase 1 drug development. She is an Exemplar Global ISO 13485:2016 certified Lead Auditor and ASQ-certified Quality Auditor.
BusinessStamford Advocate

YPO and RAND Corporation Announce Strategic Content Contributor Relationship

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. YPO, the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries, today announced RAND Corporation, a nonprofit, nonpartisan global policy research institution, is a YPO Content Contributor and will create exclusive learning opportunities for YPO members centered around the latest research in foreign policy and socio-economic trends.
Economymartechseries.com

NCSolutions and Feintuch Communications Win Silver Anvil Award from Public Relations Society of America for Best Integrated Marketing/B-to-B Campaign

Winning Campaign Leveraged Pandemic-Induced Grocery Shopping Trends, Including the Surge in Toilet Paper Spending, to Support Consumer Packaged Goods Industry. NCSolutions, the leading company for improving advertising effectiveness for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) ecosystem, and Feintuch Communications, a technology-focused public relations firm, won two national recognitions from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) at the recent 2021 Silver Anvil Awards ceremony.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IQST - IQSTEL Announces Reg A PPS Offering Increase That Could Result In $40 Million Investment Into M&A Campaign.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York, NY - July 22, 2021 - iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced an SEC Qualification to raise the price per share (PPS) of the 20,200,000 remaining shares available under a Reg-A offering to a minimum of $0.50 and as high as $2.00. The Qualification enables iQSTEL to raise a potential $40 million and remain a Debt Free Company. iQSTEL's plans are to put the investment capital behind its ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) campaign intended to accelerate growth in conjunction with the company's business plan expanding the company's five business divisions - Telecom, EV, Fintech, IoT, Blockchain. At the same time, the funds raised will increase iQSTEL's shareholder equity value contributing to our intended Nasdaq uplisting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy