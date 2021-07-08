Season Review: Looney Tunes Cartoons Season Two

It took 25 years for Warner Bros. to get around to making a sequel to Space Jam, the 1996 live-action/animation hybrid that teamed a squad of cartoon cutups with Michael Jordan at the height of his fame. It takes 25 minutes for Bugs Bunny to tunnel his way into that sequel, becoming the first Looney Tune to appear in this supposed Looney Tunes movie. Maybe the rabbit and his studio both took a wrong turn at Albuquerque. Space Jam: A New Legacy takes almost nothing but wrong turns, all leading to a glittering CGI trash heap of cameos, pat life lessons, and stale internet catchphrases. Its first misstep: keeping Bugs, Daffy, and the rest of the gang on the bench for about as long as it would take the audience to watch three and a half Merrie Melodies.