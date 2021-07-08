Season Review: Looney Tunes Cartoons Season Two
Our favorite Looney Tunes characters had made a significant comeback last year thanks to HBO Max. Some of their episodes from season one were far from classics and toned down the violence a bit. Nevertheless, the show managed to retain the vibrant and cartoonish spirit that made the classic Looney Tunes cartoons special in our hearts. As someone who grew up with these insane characters, I wouldn’t have it any other way.www.bubbleblabber.com
Comments / 0