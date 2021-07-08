Cancel
July 15: Girl Scout Cookie Jamboree at Yards Park!

By Maria Helena Carey
thehillishome.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven if you’re into all sorts of clean living fads or have weird dietary restrictions, you know you have a favorite Girl Scout cookie: For me, nothing beats the caramelly, coconutty perfection of a Samoa, though a Thin Mint straight out of the freezer on a warm day is the perfect chill pill. You may be surprised to know that despite this abiding love affair, COVID-19 adversely affected Girl Scout cookie sales to the tune of 15 million unsold boxes. When the team at Yards Park read a June 14 Time article about the Girl Scout cookie surplus they came together and have created an event so delightful, it should be a yearly thing: A Girl Scout Cookie Jamboree!

