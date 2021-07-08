July 15: Girl Scout Cookie Jamboree at Yards Park!

Even if you’re into all sorts of clean living fads or have weird dietary restrictions, you know you have a favorite Girl Scout cookie: For me, nothing beats the caramelly, coconutty perfection of a Samoa, though a Thin Mint straight out of the freezer on a warm day is the perfect chill pill. You may be surprised to know that despite this abiding love affair, COVID-19 adversely affected Girl Scout cookie sales to the tune of 15 million unsold boxes. When the team at Yards Park read a June 14 Time article about the Girl Scout cookie surplus they came together and have created an event so delightful, it should be a yearly thing: A Girl Scout Cookie Jamboree!