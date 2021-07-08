Level 3 sex offender moves to New Ulm

The Free Press

NEW ULM — A Level 3 sex offender with a history of abusing boys has moved to New Ulm upon his release from prison.

Quintin Alexander Branch, 25, is now living in the 1300 block of N. Broadway St., the New Ulm Police Department announced Thursday.

Branch was released from prison Tuesday and is on supervised release for two criminal sexual conduct convictions in Brown County in 2014 and 2016.

Branch had sexual contact with two boys he knew, according to Brad VanderVegt of the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Branch used coercion and threats on the boys, ages 12 and 13, and sexually assaulted them multiple times.

Branch was been classified as a Level 3 offender, who are considered the most likely to re-offend.

In lieu of a traditional community notification meeting, the New Ulm Police Department and state Department of Corrections have posted a video online. The video includes information about Branch and the sex offender registry program. It is posted on the city of New Ulm’s YouTube channel.

Branch is one of two Level 3 offenders living in New Ulm. Dino John Bastian, 50, lives in the 900 block of German St. S.

There are also 45 Level 1 and Level 2 offenders in New Ulm, VanderVegt said.