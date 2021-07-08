How Loki's Tom Hiddleston Felt About All Those Other Lokis In Latest Disney+ Episode

Major spoilers below for Loki's Season 1 finale, so if you're not in a timeline where you know all the answers, be warned!. For any Marvel fans who thought Loki would wait for the last minute to drop its big villain reveal, the finale "For All Time. Always" proved them both wrong and right. The exposition-packed episode sated the wishes for everyone waiting to see Jonathan Majors' MCU debut, while technically still not giving viewers the "real" Kang the Conquerer, as it were. But at least now we know for sure that Loki is the first live-action MCU series to confirm a second season is on the way.