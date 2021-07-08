Cancel
USDC’s Circle will go public via New York Stock Exchange

By Patrick Thompson
 13 days ago

Circle, one of the two parent companies behind the USDC stablecoin will become a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. Circle will be going public by merging with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition Corp. ($CND); once the merger is complete, Circle will trade under the ticker symbol $CRCL and is expected to be valued at $4.5 billion.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Allaire
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Usdc Stablecoin#Spac Rrb#Concord Acquisition Corp#Crcl#Circle Co Founder#Usdt#Centre#Grant Thorton Llp#Coingeek
