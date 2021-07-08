Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Seal Shield Medical Grade Screen Protectors Aim to Reduce Infections in Healthcare and Food Service Industries

Stamford Advocate
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. SEAL SHIELD, LLC - Almost a hundred thousand people are dying in the US per year as a result of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs.) According to The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 80% of infections are transmitted by hands. But what hasn’t been accounted for is the large amount of screens that are now acting as an extension of people’s hands, but not getting cleaned nearly as often, if ever. According to Dr. Charles Gerba a microbiology professor at the University of Arizona, "Mobile phones are now mobile germ devices.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Microbiology#Infectious Diseases#Health Care#Prweb#Cdc#The University Of Arizona#Mcdonald#Panera Bread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
Related
Public HealthMedscape News

Medical Coalition Endorses Vaccine Mandates for Healthcare Workers

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A group of six medical organizations has put out a statement urging hospitals and other healthcare facilities to mandate COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of employment for their workers. "The COVID-19 vaccines in use in the...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Mayo Clinic Expert Has Dire COVID Warning For Unvaccinated People: ‘It Will Find You’

A top medical expert at the Mayo Clinic has a warning for people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 as positive cases of the virus spike across the country. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, 83% of all new cases of the virus are now comprised of the Delta variant – a highly contagious strain of COVID that is increasing the number of deaths and hospitalizations that are occurring in the U.S.
Public Healthfoxsanantonio.com

Local doctor says masks needed to stop Delta variant

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows about 42% of all coroanvirus cases in Texas are the Delta variant. While testing for specific variants is limited, Dr. Ed Michelson, the Chair of Emergency Medicine with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, told CBS4 he believes the Delta variant is spreading in El Paso.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Lockdowns’ Effects on Health Still Less Than Harm From Pandemic: Experts

Last Updated: July 21, 2021. WEDNESDAY, July 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- While there's been much talk about pandemic lockdowns being a burden on people's health, new research finds the effects of large COVID-19 outbreaks are typically worse. "It is unlikely that government interventions have been worse than the pandemic...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New Jersey officials say nearly 50 fully vaccinated residents have died from COVID-19

New Jersey health officials say that almost 50 fully-vaccinated people have died from COVID-19 according to data through July 12, NJ Advance Media reported on Wednesday. Donna Leusner, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health, told the news outlet that all 49 people who died were over 50 years old. Thirty were over 80 years old, 13 people were between 65 and 79 years old, and six were between 50 and 64 years old.
Public Healthkxnet.com

20 cases of COVID Delta variant documented in ND, say health officials

At least 20 cases of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported in North Dakota. And the North Dakota Department of Health is reminding the public of the importance of prevention measures and vaccinations to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19. The Delta variant, or B.1.617.2 strain,...
Health Serviceshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy