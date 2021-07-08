Elite Insurance Partners COO Participates in Fundraising Event Supporting Tarpon Springs-Based Charity Wheelchairs 4 Kids
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Elite Insurance Partners chief operating officer, David Haass will be among the 22 local executives, business owners, and other professionals “locked up” for a good cause. The 10th Annual Wheelchairs 4 Kids Jail & Bail Fundraising Event will take place at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood restaurant in Tampa on Friday, July 16, 2021.www.stamfordadvocate.com
