Falmouth Rotary congratulates scholarship recipients
The Falmouth Rotary Club wishes to congratulate the two Pendleton High School seniors awarded the Kevin Todd Collins Memorial Scholarship and the Falmouth Rotary Scholarship. With an incredible group of talented, hard-working applicants, Jordan Kirsch is the third recipient of the Kevin Todd Collins Memorial Scholarship, to help with her undergraduate studies. Established by Dr. and Mrs. Owen Collins in memory of their son, Kevin, this scholarship honors dedication to academics, strength of character, and a willingness to help others.
