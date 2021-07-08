Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falmouth, KY

Falmouth Rotary congratulates scholarship recipients

falmouthoutlook.com
 15 days ago

The Falmouth Rotary Club wishes to congratulate the two Pendleton High School seniors awarded the Kevin Todd Collins Memorial Scholarship and the Falmouth Rotary Scholarship. With an incredible group of talented, hard-working applicants, Jordan Kirsch is the third recipient of the Kevin Todd Collins Memorial Scholarship, to help with her undergraduate studies. Established by Dr. and Mrs. Owen Collins in memory of their son, Kevin, this scholarship honors dedication to academics, strength of character, and a willingness to help others.

www.falmouthoutlook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Falmouth, KY
State
Tennessee State
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Track And Field#The Falmouth Rotary Club#Pendleton High School#Student Council#Pchs Choir#The Pchs Academic Team#Live Nativity#Pchs Holly#Chapter#House#Kentucky 4h#Teen Court#The Spanish Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Track & Field
Related
TennisNBC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony features Naomi Osaka, blue humans and Tongan flag-bearer

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
ABC News

Cleveland's baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND -- Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Posted by
The Hill

At least 100 US Olympic athletes are unvaccinated as 2020 Games begin

Around 100 U.S. Olympic athletes that are set to compete in Japan remain unvaccinated as the Games begin on Friday. U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s medical chief Jonathan Finnoff said before the opening ceremony on Friday there were 567 athletes who filled out their health histories, with 83 percent of them saying they were vaccinated. There are 613 athletes going to the Olympics, The Associated Press reported.
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera,...
Posted by
Fox News

New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia over rising coronavirus cases

New Zealand on Friday suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. New Zealand recently imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where lockdowns have been introduced to contain delta variant clusters.
Posted by
NBC News

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycle crash

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp, who has tutored some of football's most noted quarterbacks, died Thursday following a bicycle crash last week, his agent confirmed to NBC News. Knapp, 58, was an avid cyclist who was riding on Saturday in Northern California when a motorist swerved into the...
NBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.
Posted by
The Associated Press

China rebuffs WHO’s terms for further COVID-19 origins study

BEIJING (AP) — China cannot accept the World Health Organization’s plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was “rather taken aback” that the plan includes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy