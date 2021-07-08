Cancel
Australian TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead at 19

By Kisha Forde
Cover picture for the articleFriends and family are mourning the loss of Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane. The 19-year-old social media star recently gained a massive following based on her TikTok videos centered around her love of agriculture. Caitlyn was known by many of her fellow friends and peers across the state of Tasmania as a trailblazer for women in the farming industry and was a fourth-generation farmer who followed in her father's footsteps.

