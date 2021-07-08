Australian TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead at 19
Friends and family are mourning the loss of Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane. The 19-year-old social media star recently gained a massive following based on her TikTok videos centered around her love of agriculture. Caitlyn was known by many of her fellow friends and peers across the state of Tasmania as a trailblazer for women in the farming industry and was a fourth-generation farmer who followed in her father's footsteps.www.eonline.com
