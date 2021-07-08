Facet Realty Partners With Side, Energizing the Tampa Bay Real Estate Industry With Its Bright, Positive Approach

A Real Estate Agent is responsible for helping clients with every aspect of the real estate transaction process. Clients need real estate agents to help them market and sell their home and guide them through the process of finding a home to purchase. In this position, you will advise clients on how to prepare their home for a quick and profitable sale as well as help them search for a new home to call their own. The real estate market is always evolving, and we need Real Estate Agents who thrive on using their creativity to close sales.