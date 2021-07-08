Cancel
Watch Japanese Breakfast Perform “Paprika” on Kimmel

Japanese Breakfast was featured on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michelle Zauner and her band played “Paprika,” the opening song from June’s Jubilee. Watch the performance, filmed at the Sellersville Theater in Pennsylvania, below. In the time since releasing Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast has performed on CBS This Morning:...

