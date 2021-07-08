Woodhouse Day Spa Appoints LRXD as Advertising Agency of Record

MARsum, the global marketing, advertising, and retail conference has named David Hall one of the “Top 100 Marketing & Advertising Influencers” for 2021. In the same week, Forbes invited Hall to join their prestigious “Agency Council”, an invitation-only community where marketing leaders with proven success share insights into what’s working now and what’s coming next. As Co-Founder of GeniusVets.com, and Founder of theSEOeffect.com, David Hall has built a reputation among marketing agencies and C-suite executives as a difference-making SEO expert with a consistent track record of success. Now, with these recent awards and recognition, an expert who has been delivering results from behind the scenes, finds himself in the spotlight.