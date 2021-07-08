Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Ryan Johnson speaks on AHL relocation, the role of the Sedins, and why Mikey DiPietro will see more than 50 starts this season

By Faber
canucksarmy.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say that the past year has been a whirlwind for the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL franchise would be a massive understatement. The Utica Comets went through some of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the AHL, they iced a split-squad with the addition of players from the St. Louis Blues organization, and now, the AHL organization has relocated their operations to Abbotsford.

canucksarmy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bailey
Person
Mike Gillis
Person
Jim Benning
Person
Henrik Sedin
Person
Trent Cull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedins#The Vancouver Canucks#The Utica Comets#Abbotsford Gm#Western Canadian#Abbotsford Ahl#Cull#Quinn Rsb Hughes#The American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
AHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLcanucksarmy.com

Report: Canucks have made offers to UFAs Alex Edler and Travis Hamonic

The Vancouver Canucks have made offers to free agent defencemen Alex Edler and Travis Hamonic, according to Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali – The Team on CHEKTV. “It looks like the sense is that talks are ramping up this week,” said Dhaliwal. “There’s a general feeling out there that the Canucks are now starting to move on Edler and Hamonic, they really want these guys back. I’ve been told that offers have been made to both.”
NHLcanucksarmy.com

Canucks trailing pack on early 2022 Stanley Cup odds

The Vancouver Canucks finished the 2021 season with the worst record in the North Division at 23-29-4. It is still unclear what divisional alignment will look like during the 2021-22 season, but regardless of what teams are in their division, the Canucks will be looking for much better results in 2022.
NHLcanucksarmy.com

Canucks announce “Abbotsford Canucks” AHL team name and logo

The Vancouver Canucks announced they were moving their AHL team to Abbotsford from Utica way back in May, and now, they have a team name and a familiar face attached to them. The Abbotsford Canucks, featuring Johnny Canuck as the logo:. Originally scheduled for last Friday, the Canucks delayed the...
NHLclevelandmonsters.com

Monsters sign trio of players to AHL contracts for 2021-22 season

The Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the club signed sixth-year defenseman Thomas Schemitsch, rookie forward Cole Fonstad and second-year d-man Billy Sweezey to AHL contracts for the 2021-22 season. In his first season with Cleveland, Schemitsch posted 2-16-18 with 19 penalty minutes and a -5 rating in 28 appearances in...
NHLwiartonecho.com

Seattle Kraken select Kole Lind from Canucks in NHL Expansion Draft

The Seattle Kraken ignored most of the big-money players made available to them in Wednesday’s 2021 National Hockey League Expansion Draft — and when it came to the Vancouver Canucks’ list, they stuck to form. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken linked to Brandon Tanev, Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann, Vince Dunn

The expansion lists have been submitted, and the picks will be officially announced Wednesday. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff has already heard several names that are expected to be announced. The insider tweets that the Seattle Kraken have focused on Yanni Gourde from the Tampa Bay Lightning, Brandon Tanev from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jared McCann from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vince Dunn from the St. Louis Blues. The latter would mean the Kraken pass on Vladimir Tarasenko, who was the subject of so much speculation over the past few weeks.
NHLcanucksarmy.com

Report: Canucks are one of the frontrunners to land Toronto’s Zach Hyman

The Vancouver Canucks are one of the frontrunners to land Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman, according to a report from The Toronto Star’s Kevin McGran. According to McGran, the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks are believed to be the three favourites in the Hyman sweepstakes, with Pittsburgh, Boston, Florida, and Detroit also showing interest.
NHLcanucksarmy.com

WDYTT: Busting common Vancouver Canucks myths

Welcome to WDYTT, the only hockey column on the internet to still keep cranking these out even during the dog days of summer. Thankfully, this is the last one of these before the offseason truly begins in earnest. Next week comes the Expansion Draft and Entry Draft, and then it’s onto the Free Agent Frenzy.
NHLAsbury Park Press

Why NJ Devils trade for Ryan Graves is strong start to important offseason

A number of draft picks and one of the largest cap spaces to fill always meant a busy offseason for Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald. With some sleepless nights still ahead, Thursday's trade with the Colorado Avalanche to acquire defenseman Ryan Graves was the first major move for a team expected to be busy this offseason.
NHLsinbin.vegas

Why More Stars Are Available To Seattle Than Were To Vegas

The Expansion Draft is officially underway and boy oh boy do the Seattle Kraken have some decisions to make. From Carey Price to Vladamir Tarasenko to Mark Giordano to free agents Gabriel Landeskog and Alex Ovechkin, the number of star players available to the NHL’s newest team seems almost unbelievable.
NHLFingerLakes1

SYRACUSE SPEAKS: Obstacles facing AHL looking ahead to 2021-22 season (podcast)

In this episode, recorded July 19th, 2021, Alex welcomes back AHL writer Patrick Williams. The two of them cap off the final episode of season three of the podcast with a chat about where the league has been, where it might be going, and a range of other topics. Throughout the episode, the two touch on how much the AHL accomplished by just surviving 2020-21 and the biggest obstacles facing the league and its teams for 2021-22.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Does Brackett’s draft history predict Wild success?

While the Wild added some free agents last summer like Cam Talbot and Nick Bonino that helped Minnesota get to a seven-game playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, the signing that may help Minnesota build a contender for years to come is the one that isn’t talked about as much during the season, but looms large as the Wild approach the NHL Entry Draft on July 23 and 24.
NHLYardbarker

Seattle Kraken Select Goalie Joey Daccord From the Ottawa Senators

Daccord, along with Chris Driedger and Vitek Vanecek, was one of the three goalies the Kraken selected in the Expansion Draft on Wednesday. The Senators drafted Daccord in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft with the 199th overall pick. He had a long journey to the NHL, playing one more season in the USHL with Muskegon Lumberjacks after his draft year. He spent three seasons with Arizona State University in the NCAA before joining the Ottawa Senators late in the 2018-19 season and making one start in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He split the 2019-20 season in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast and the AHL with the Belleville Senators. He played in eight games with Ottawa last season after the club had to deal with multiple injuries in net.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Can Canucks coax Kraken into taking Holtby's contract off their hands?

The first thing on Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning’s summer agenda was take advantage of space on his expansion list to leverage a bargain acquisition from a team with protection issues. Check. Now, about those other five or six things Benning and hockey operations need to achieve to strengthen...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Seattle Kraken Select Carson Soucy From Minnesota Wild

The Seattle Kraken select defenceman Carson Soucy from the Minnesota Wild at the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. With the Wild protecting key defencemen Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba, and Jared Spurgeon, 26-year-old Carson Soucy was made available to the Kraken. He just finished his second full season with the team and has established himself as a reliable third-pairing defenceman in the NHL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy