Ryan Johnson speaks on AHL relocation, the role of the Sedins, and why Mikey DiPietro will see more than 50 starts this season
To say that the past year has been a whirlwind for the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL franchise would be a massive understatement. The Utica Comets went through some of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the AHL, they iced a split-squad with the addition of players from the St. Louis Blues organization, and now, the AHL organization has relocated their operations to Abbotsford.canucksarmy.com
