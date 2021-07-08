Ryan Johnson speaks on AHL relocation, the role of the Sedins, and why Mikey DiPietro will see more than 50 starts this season

Daccord, along with Chris Driedger and Vitek Vanecek, was one of the three goalies the Kraken selected in the Expansion Draft on Wednesday. The Senators drafted Daccord in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft with the 199th overall pick. He had a long journey to the NHL, playing one more season in the USHL with Muskegon Lumberjacks after his draft year. He spent three seasons with Arizona State University in the NCAA before joining the Ottawa Senators late in the 2018-19 season and making one start in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He split the 2019-20 season in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast and the AHL with the Belleville Senators. He played in eight games with Ottawa last season after the club had to deal with multiple injuries in net.