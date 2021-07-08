NASA Astronaut Ron Garan Marks 10-year Anniversary of Last Spacewalk of the Space Shuttle Era
BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. A decade ago, NASA Astronauts Ron Garan and Mike Fossum, conducted the sole spacewalk of the STS-135 mission. That mission was the last flight of Space Shuttle Atlantis and the last flight of the Space Shuttle Program. The spacewalk was a significant event as it signified not only the closing of one chapter of our nation’s space program but also the opening of a new chapter that will see astronauts leave Low Earth Orbit to explore the moon, Mars, and beyond.www.stamfordadvocate.com
