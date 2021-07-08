Cancel
15 states reach deal with Purdue Pharma, advancing a $4.5 billion opioids settlement

By JAN HOFFMAN
Seattle Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen states have reached an agreement with Purdue Pharma, the maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, that would pave the way toward a settlement of at least $4.5 billion and resolve thousands of opioid cases. The states decided late Wednesday to drop their opposition to Purdue’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, in...

