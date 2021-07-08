EMA Webinar to Identify Optimal Solutions and Best Practices in Support of CIAM Objectives
BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a research webinar titled “Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM): Creating Positive User Experiences While Boosting Security Effectiveness” featuring Steve Brasen, research director of endpoint and identity management at EMA.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0